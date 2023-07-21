City of Dunkirk declares state of emergency following Thursday's severe storms

City officials said 18 large trees had to be cleared from roads, including one on Beach Road in the western part of the city, near Lake Erie.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The City of Dunkirk declared a state of emergency on Friday, less than 24 hours after severe thunderstorms rolled across Western New York, creating property damage and causing power outages.

The damage primarily happened between 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday, according to a City of Dunkirk Facebook post.

Point Gratiot Park was closed on Friday because of the downed trees and power lines but was expected to be open again Saturday.

Mayor Wilfred Rosas asked "residents to please be patient as our Crews go through the City and clear the debris in the days following this storm," adding that if people had concerns about safety or weather-related issued, they could call the Department of Public Works at (716) 366-9832 and the Dunkirk Police Department at (716) 366-2266.

"The knock-down wind appears to have swept just inland from the lake from west to east and left a narrow but distinct path of blown-down trees, light poles and other heavy objects," the city said.