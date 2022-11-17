The difference travel advisories and bans during weather events

Travel advisories and travel bans are commonplace during severe weather events. So, what’s the difference between the two?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What’s the difference between a travel advisory and a travel ban during a weather event?

According to local law enforcement, a travel advisory means roads are not closed, but motorists are advised to avoid traveling on roadways unless it is absolutely necessary. The main concern during an advisory is avoiding slippery roads, poor visibility, or allowing crews to plow streets.

A travel ban means roads are closed and that only emergency, or essential personnel should be allowed to travel (example, first responders). You could be ticketed by local law enforcement agencies if you are out driving during a travel ban.