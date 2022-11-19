Buffalo Snowstorm: Some major roads cleared, neighborhoods still snowed in

While crews continue working to clear major roadways Saturday, it could be days before they're able to make it into some hard-hit neighborhoods.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that major roadways, such as Milestrip Road and McKinley Parkway, were being cleared Saturday morning.

"We are basically a hub and spoke model in which we're starting out on some of these main roads, like Milestrip (and) McKinley, and just going out from there," he said during a live phone call with WGRZ.

Poloncarz said the main focus Saturday is clearing passageways into some of the neighborhoods that have experienced up to five feet of snow.

"Roads that got heavily hit, that we need to open up so we can get our vehicles through to get to other communities and secondary roads, are being worked on," Poloncarz said.

The New York National Guard is assisting the state's Department of Transportation with the cleanup of highways, including Route 20 and Route 5.

The biggest challenge, according to Poloncarz, is simply the massive amount of snow that needs to be moved.

"It's not just plows, it's high lifts," he said. "When you have snow this high you can't really plow it. You have to lift it, put it in trucks."

That bucket-by-bucket approach is much slower than traditional plows. But Poloncarz urged residents trapped by the snow to have patience.

"It's not that we're not working," he said. "For those that are complaining because you haven't seen a plow down their neighborhood street, it's going to take some time."

In the meantime, the entire city of Buffalo is under a travel ban, meaning only emergency or essential personnel are allowed to travel. Travel advisories remain in effect for much of Erie County.

He encouraged residents in hard-hit neighborhoods to lean on each other and share food if supplies ran low. But for essential medications or medical emergencies, 911 is still available. Because of the high snow, Poloncarz said some emergency responders have taken patients out of their homes by sled.

For those stuck at home, there's no easy solution, Poloncarz acknowledged.