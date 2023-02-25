Chipping away: Clean-up efforts after ice storm continue across WNY

Across the city is a similar sight: downed trees, broken branches, and ice-filled pot holes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Clean-up efforts continue in Western New York as neighbors chip away at layers of ice, throw down more salt, and shovel what they can.

2 On Your Side on Saturday afternoon caught up with one homeowner who was working to clear her driveway after being stuck at home for a few days.

"It's close to impossible. I'm somebody who's always out every day, and I haven't left the house for a couple days," Jo Freudenheim said. "I think it's a problem. I'm hoping it will melt pretty soon."