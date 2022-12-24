3rd death reported in Western New York as a result of storm

A Buffalo Police spokesperson said due to blizzard conditions officers are still coordinating efforts to retrieve the body.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Video shared online of a body lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington Avenue has been confirmed by 2 On Your Side as the third death during the Blizzard of 2022.

As a result, the individual has not been identified and their cause of death is not known at this time. An autopsy will need to be conducted to determine a cause.

Buffalo was one of the hardest hit areas during the storm and at one time 30,000 people were without power and dozens of vehicles were stuck on the roadways.

Additionally, Buffalo fire crews had trouble responding to calls with as many as 10 fire trucks stranded at one point overnight Thursday into Friday.

Erie County officials shared Friday morning that two people had died in two separate medical incidents in Cheektowaga.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said emergency crews could not reach the individuals because of impassable roads.