After blizzard damage, Ice at Canalside will be closed this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After extensive damage caused by the blizzard to Buffalo's waterfront and the rink, the Ice at Canalside will be closed over the weekend.

There's still a lot of clean up to be done before they can welcome skaters back, according to Lauren Moloney Ford, the general manager of Buffalo Waterfront.

"The rink in particular had quite a lot of flooding from storm drains," she said. "We usually have the ice surface at about 3 inches thick, and right now it's at 11 to 12 inches thick in some streets. We've seen dead fish floating in the rink, egg cartons, broken tarps that are now frozen in that we have to pick out."

Extra equipment has been brought in and they are working around the clock. They did get the extra snow cleared off from the rink on Friday, but now they are working on melting and scraping down the rink.

Right now the Buffalo Waterfront plans to reopen the Ice at Canalside sometime next week. For an exact day, you can follow the Buffalo Waterfront on social media.