Baskin holds emergency preparedness workshop for women

Anyone who attended got lessons on home safety measures, as well as a tote filled with emergency supplies.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been more than a month since the Christmas blizzard of 2022, but we're far from the end of winter weather.

That's why Erie County Legislature chair April Baskin held an emergency preparedness workshop for women Saturday at the Delavan Grider Community Center.

"When you are of a certain economic status, and you are a woman who is burdened with having to lead your home, you don't have the luxury of being able to have things like a backup generator," Baskin said.

"And so we have to think about all the women who were blessed enough to make it through the blizzard, but who definitely don't want them and their children to go through something like that again."

Baskin said she was inspired to host this event after she and her children were trapped at home without power for several days during the historic storm.