75-mph wind gusts estimated near Brocton and Dunkirk during Thursday's storms

A new storm survey shows straight-line thunderstorm wind damage was the cause of numerous large trees being blown over Thursday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — A new storm damage survey shows Lake Erie State Park near Brocton received 75-mph peak wind gusts Thursday evening when a line of severe thunderstorms moved through Western New York.

New details from a storm damage survey in the Brocton and Dunkirk areas of Chautauqua County, right near Lake Erie, which was just completed and released Saturday afternoon, show straight-line thunderstorm wind damage was the cause of numerous trees being knocked over.

It was a 5-mile path in length and a width of 800 yards of wind damage. The line of damage started at 7:13 p.m. in Lake Erie State Park near Brocton, and it ended at 7:20 p.m. on the south side of Dunkirk.

The National Weather Service Office in Buffalo conducted the survey and assessed storm damage for the July 20 wind damage event. Parts of Chautauqua County were hit hard including the Brocton area.

Some of the damage to the area included numerous, scattered hardwood and softwood trees being blown down, and a large pine tree and silver maple knocked over, all toward the east. Widely scattered tree damage continued along Route 5 near the Lake Erie Shore, from Lake Erie State Park to the south side of Dunkirk, with several trees uprooted and around a dozen large tree limbs blown down.

The city continues the clean up from Thursday’s storm damage.