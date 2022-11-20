400 Expressway reopens for East Aurora, the Southtowns

Now only the Route 219 Expressway into Orchard Park and Springville remains closed in the Southtowns because of the heavy snow volume.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For residents of East Aurora and nearby communities like Elma, Holland, Marilla, and Wales it must be good news to hear that NITTEC is reporting that the 400 Expressway is once again open for traffic both northbound and southbound.

It was closed with the heavy snowfall on Friday.

East Aurora had received at least 55 inches of snow in this particular November lake effect storm during Friday. WGRZ Channel 2 Meteorologist Patrick Hammer noted that it bore the brunt of the 2014 Lake Effect Storm known as Snow-vember with 88 inches back then.

East Aurora Police Lt. Patrick Welch told 2 On Your Side on Friday that he was pleased to see the 400 had been closed. He said in past storms his department has had to handle numerous accidents, cars in ditches, or stranded, stuck in the snow motorists at the lower southern end of the expressway.

Now only the Route 219 Expressway into Orchard Park and Springville remains closed in the Southtowns because of the heavy snow volume in the Town and Village of Orchard Park, which both declared a state of emergency due to the 77 recorded inches of snow.

The Skyway and Route 5 reopened last night. The Town of Hamburg is also dealing with a heavy accumulation from Friday.