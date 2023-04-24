Severe Weather Awareness Week continues across New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Severe Weather Awareness Week for New York State began Sunday, April 23, and goes through Saturday, April 29 this year. The annual, week-long event highlights a variety of seasonal, severe weather threats that could impact Western New York.
The annual event is a partnership between the statewide National Weather Service offices and New York State Office of Emergency Management. It usually takes place during the last week of April.
Both organizations are hoping New Yorkers will take a moment each day to learn about the daily theme and review any related safety practices. A different severe weather threat or topic is assigned to each day in the week. This year's schedule is as follows:
- Sunday, April 23: Introduction of Topics
- Monday, April 24: Definition of Watches and Warnings
- Tuesday, April 25: Severe Thunderstorms
- Wednesday, April 26: What to do Before, During, and After Severe Weather
- Thursday, April 27: Tornadoes
- Friday, April 28: Flooding
- Saturday, April 29: NOAA Weather Radio
Severe Weather Awareness Week is in addition to the Skywarn Spotter Training Courses that are offered by the National Weather Service each spring. The next upcoming class will be held this week in Niagara County on Tuesday, April 25th at 7 p.m. More information and online registration for the training courses can be found here. Registration is required but the classes, either in-person or virtual, are free and open to anyone.