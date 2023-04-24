Severe Weather Awareness Week continues across New York state

The annual, week-long event highlights a variety of seasonal, severe weather threats that could impact Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Severe Weather Awareness Week for New York State began Sunday, April 23, and goes through Saturday, April 29 this year. The annual, week-long event highlights a variety of seasonal, severe weather threats that could impact Western New York.

The annual event is a partnership between the statewide National Weather Service offices and New York State Office of Emergency Management. It usually takes place during the last week of April.

Both organizations are hoping New Yorkers will take a moment each day to learn about the daily theme and review any related safety practices. A different severe weather threat or topic is assigned to each day in the week. This year's schedule is as follows:

Sunday, April 23: Introduction of Topics

Monday, April 24: Definition of Watches and Warnings

Tuesday, April 25: Severe Thunderstorms

Wednesday, April 26: What to do Before, During, and After Severe Weather

Thursday, April 27: Tornadoes

Friday, April 28: Flooding

Saturday, April 29: NOAA Weather Radio

A Tornado WATCH means Be Prepared. A Tornado WARNING means Take Action! https://t.co/Mum0wyzqkL #WeatherReady pic.twitter.com/IPiKugNg7y — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) April 24, 2023