Severe Weather Awareness Week begins across New York State

The annual, weeklong event highlights a variety of seasonal, severe weather threats that could impact Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Severe Weather Awareness Week begins Sunday, April 25 and goes through Saturday, May 1.

The annual event is a partnership between the statewide National Weather Service offices and New York State Office of Emergency Management and usually takes place during the last week of April. The weeklong event highlights a variety of seasonal, severe weather threats that could impact Western New York.

Both organizations are hoping New Yorkers will take a moment each day to learn about the daily theme and review any related safety practices. A different severe weather threat or topic is assigned to each day in the week. This year's schedule is as follows:

Sunday, April 25: Introduction of Topics

Monday, April 26: Definition of Watches and Warnings

Tuesday, April 27: Role of the Storm Prediction Center & Thunderstorm Safety

Wednesday, April 28: What to do Before, During and After Severe Weather

Thursday, April 29: Tornadoes

Friday, April 30: Flooding

Saturday, May 1: NOAA Weather Radio

My #SafePlaceSelfie: office edition! Here at Channel 2, during a pandemic, I’d head to the women’s bathroom with a mask on to shelter from severe weather. ⛈🌪 @NWS @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/y2hgy11wRH — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) April 7, 2021

There is also a planned test of the statewide hazardous weather drill at 1:15 p.m. Thursday. These will be heard through NOAA Weather Radios and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS).

Severe Weather Awareness Week is in addition to the Skywarn Spotter Training Courses that are offered by the National Weather Service each spring.

For the second spring in a row, training courses will be held virtually. Registration is required, but the class is free and open to anyone who has internet access. More information and online registration for the training courses can be found here.