BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service Office in Buffalo announced Thursday afternoon that New York state's Severe Weather Awareness Week would take place from April 26 to May 2.

This is also the case for Pennsylvania and Vermont.

The annual event, in partnership with local media and emergency management, is aimed at recognizing the unique weather impacts local communities in the region could face each spring and summer and how to prepare for them.

A different severe weather threat or topic is assigned to each day in the week. This year's schedule is as follows:

Sunday, April 26: Introduction of Topics

Monday, April 27: Definition of Watches and Warnings & Dangers of Lightning

Tuesday, April 28: Role of the Storm Prediction Center & Thunderstorm Safety

Wednesday, April 29: What to do Before, During and After Severe Weather

Thursday, April 30: Tornadoes

Friday, May 1: Flooding

Saturday, May 2: NOAA Weather Radio

Through the week, the National Weather Service in Buffalo will be posting to social media each day about the assigned topic.

This is in addition to the Skywan Storm Spotter Training Courses that are being held online this year. One of the scheduled classes will even take place during Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Registration is required, but the class is free and open to anyone who has internet access. More information and online registration for the training courses can be found here.

RELATED: Spring storm spotter training moved online

RELATED: Heather’s Weather Whys: recapping severe weather season

RELATED: Heather’s Weather Whys: Earth Day turns 50

RELATED: Continued change; Earth Day 50 years later