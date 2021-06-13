Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for northern Pennsylvania

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday afternoon the Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service Office in State College, Pennsylvania, issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for McKean and Potter counties in northern Pennsylvania. Thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and isolated large hail are possible through the evening.
No watch is expected to be issued for Western New York, but a strong storm or two could develop across the Southern Tier through 10 p.m.
