Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Niagara, Erie, Genesee, and Orleans counties until 9 p.m. A secondary warning for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties has been issued until 9:30 p.m.

The most important part about these storms is for you to take precautions when you hear the thunder. Many people are out dining on patios today and enjoying time outside. However, that window of opportunity is closing with the rain moving in.

Minor damage to vehicles is possible, as well as wind damage to trees and power lines. The winds could be gusting up to 50 mph as the storms roll through. Also expect dozens of strikes of lightning too with these storms moving through the area.

Locations in the impacted area include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Wilson, Barker, Kent, Medina, Lyndonville, Alexander, Batavia, Byron, Riga, Elba, Pendleton, and Albion.

Behind this front it will be sharply colder next week with temperatures during the day Monday in the 40s and scattered showers, especially in the afternoon. With a cooler lake breeze, some showers on Tuesday could end up being a rain/snow mix at times, especially in the hills. Daytime highs Monday close to 50, and highs Tuesday closer to 40 across WNY.