Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Wyoming, Genesee counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for parts of northeastern Wyoming County and southeastern Genesee County.
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning runs until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, which said a severe thunderstorm was located seven miles southeast of Batavia around 8:14 p.m.
Areas impacted by the Severe Thunderstorm Warning include Geneseo, Le Roy, Avon, Mount Morris, Pavilion, Caledonia, Lima, York, Stafford, and Livonia.
There was a chance for a few popup showers or storms on Wednesday evening. But the better chance for rain at the start of the day was Wednesday night, with more organized and stronger storms arriving on Thursday.