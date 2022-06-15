Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Wyoming, Genesee counties

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning runs until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday for parts of northeastern Wyoming County and southeastern Genesee County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect for parts of northeastern Wyoming County and southeastern Genesee County.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning runs until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, which said a severe thunderstorm was located seven miles southeast of Batavia around 8:14 p.m.

Areas impacted by the Severe Thunderstorm Warning include Geneseo, Le Roy, Avon, Mount Morris, Pavilion, Caledonia, Lima, York, Stafford, and Livonia.