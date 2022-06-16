Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m.; Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued

A Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday for 16 counties, including all eight across Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northwestern Cattaraugus County, southwestern Erie County and Chautauqua County until 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Findley Lake to Cranesville, Pennsylvania, and moving east at 40 mph.

Areas that could be impacted by the storm are: Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford and Mayville.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible, as well as quarter-sized hail.