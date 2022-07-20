Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for WNY

60-mph wing gusts are the primary severe threat as well as lightning.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two lines of strong thunderstorms from over Ontario and northern Ohio have rolled into Western New York on Wednesday night, producing damaging winds, heavy rain and lots of lightning.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of northern Erie and Niagara counties, including Buffalo, and is in effect until 12:30 am. 60 mph wind gusts and small hail are the primary severe threats as well as brief, heavy rainfall and lots of lightning.

NEW: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of northern Erie and Niagara counties. 60 mph wind gusts and small hail are the primary severe threats as well as brief, heavy rainfall and lots of lightning. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx #severewx pic.twitter.com/ERJUoPXiPn — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) July 21, 2022

Reports of downed trees and power outages came after these storms rolled in Wednesday night, many associated with the intense storm that moved through Niagara and Orleans counties.