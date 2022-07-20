Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two lines of strong thunderstorms from over Ontario and northern Ohio have rolled into Western New York on Wednesday night, producing damaging winds, heavy rain and lots of lightning.
Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of northern Erie and Niagara counties, including Buffalo, and is in effect until 12:30 am. 60 mph wind gusts and small hail are the primary severe threats as well as brief, heavy rainfall and lots of lightning.
Reports of downed trees and power outages came after these storms rolled in Wednesday night, many associated with the intense storm that moved through Niagara and Orleans counties.
These storms developed ahead of a cold front that will move through overnight into Thursday morning. The bulk of the activity for Western New York will be within the overnight hours, but a few showers could linger into Thursday morning.