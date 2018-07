The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Wyoming County and east central Erie County until 5:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm was located near Varysburg at 4:43 p.m.

Locations impacted by this warning include Warsaw, Bennignton, Attica, Varysburg, Sheldon, Wyoming, Orangeville Center, and Strykersville.

