Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Western New York has expired

Some much-needed rain is flowing into the region ahead of a strong cold front.

What a soupy Monday we had all across Western New York, it was hot and extremely humid with heat index values pushing 90°.  

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 9 p.m. for Jamestown, Bemus Point, Mayville, Clymer, Sherman, Charlotte, Sinclairville, Randolph, Gowanda, Gerry, East Otto, and Poland has now expired. 

The rain will be heavy at times with strong winds that could gust up to 50 mph, thunder, lightning, and the potential for a little bit of small hail. 

We expect Monday night to be a bit active, so we will keep you up to date with the latest warnings across the region right here. 

