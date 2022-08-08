Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Western New York has expired

Some much-needed rain is flowing into the region ahead of a strong cold front.

What a soupy Monday we had all across Western New York, it was hot and extremely humid with heat index values pushing 90°.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of Southern Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties until 9 p.m. for Jamestown, Bemus Point, Mayville, Clymer, Sherman, Charlotte, Sinclairville, Randolph, Gowanda, Gerry, East Otto, and Poland has now expired.

NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties until 9 p.m. for areas including Jamestown, Falconer, Randolph, Gowanda, Mayville, and Clymer. @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/1KPaifO2WT — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) August 9, 2022

The rain will be heavy at times with strong winds that could gust up to 50 mph, thunder, lightning, and the potential for a little bit of small hail.