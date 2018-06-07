The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Erie County and southwestern Niagara County until 11:00 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms were spotted along a line extending from near Lockport to southwest of Niagara Falls, according to the National Weather Service.

Locations impacted by the severe thunderstorm warning include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls, Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Kenmore, and Depew.

Storms may be capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning.

