BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for portions of Chautauqua County and is in effect until 5:30 p.m.

70 mph wind gusts are the primary threat as well as heavy rain.

Strong to severe storms are possible through 8 p.m. tonight all across Western New York. Heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning are all possible even if storms do not become severe.