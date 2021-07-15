Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chautauqua County expires

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service office in Buffalo issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning ahead of a line of storms moving into Western New York on Thursday night.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired for portions of Chautauqua County. The strong storm did end up producing a recorded 40 mph wind gust and caused minor tree damage near Bemus Point.

The strongest storms on Thursday evening will stick to the Southern Tier and last through about midnight. The rest of Western New York can't rule out a stray shower or storm though.