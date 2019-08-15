BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for southeastern Cattaraugus County and southwestern Allegany County until 5:30 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for northern Allegany County until 5:15 p.m.

There will be partly sunny skies for most areas Buffalo and northward, but thunderstorms popping up mainly south over the Southern Tier and northern Pennsylvania later afternoon into the early evening could become strong.

The main threats are gusty winds and large hail with some of the stronger storms that could develop.

The timing of the strongest storms for areas south is between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The loss of daytime heating and the low pressure moving south will help stabilize things locally heaving into mid to later evening especially, with even clearing skies overnight.

Keep checking in with Storm Team 2 for updates.