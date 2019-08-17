Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:30 p.m. for SE Allegany County. A severe storm is capable of producing damaging winds of 60 mph and quarter-size hail, and is moving northeast. If you are in the path of this storm just go inside and let the storm pass by.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5 p.m. for Potter County. A severe storm capable of producing damaging winds of 60 mph and quarter-size hail is moving east across the northern part of the county.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4:45 p.m. for McKean County. A severe storm capable of producing damaging winds and quarter-size hail is moving east across the eastern part of the county.

There is a risk of some strong storms on Saturday into the early evening focused across the Southern Tier.

Gusty winds, heavy downpours and some small hail are possible with the stronger storms. The greatest threat of stronger storms will continue until 7pm, then some pop up storm activity is possible for early evening before things clear out for later evening into overnight.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms are expected to arrive Sunday morning with yet another round Sunday night into early Monday. Some of those storms could also produce gusty winds and hail.

