Severe Thunderstorm, Flash Flood Warnings in effect for parts of the Southern Tier

Clusters of slow-moving storms have been producing strong winds and torrential rain for the past couple of hours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Cattaraugus County until 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. A second Severe Thunderstorm Warning is also currently in effect for McKean County until 4:30 p.m. A cluster of slow-moving thunderstorms is moving south through the county at about 15 mph.

Radar indicates that this storm may be capable of producing 60-mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail along with torrential rain.

A Flash Flood Warning is also in effect for southwestern Allegany County until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and central Cattaraugus County until 7:00 p.m. Radar indicates that storms have dropped 1 to 2 inches of rain in this area in the last hour.

Other storms may continue to produce localized flooding, especially on low-lying roadways. Remember to never attempt to drive, ride or walk through floodwaters.