Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Erie, Niagara counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for both north central Erie and southwestern Niagara counties until 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Pendleton and near North Tonawanda around 4:17 p.m. People in the warning areas should be alert as hazards could include 60-mph winds and quarter-sized hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Wind damage could impact roofs, siding, and trees in areas impacted by the line of storms.