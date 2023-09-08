Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Erie, Niagara counties

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for north central Erie and southwestern Niagara counties until 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
A severe thunderstorm was located near Pendleton and near North Tonawanda around 4:17 p.m. People in the warning areas should be alert as hazards could include 60-mph winds and quarter-sized hail.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Wind damage could impact roofs, siding, and trees in areas impacted by the line of storms.
Areas in the Severe Thunderstorm Warning include North Tonawanda, Lockport, Amherst, Grand Island, Pendleton, Sanborn, Cambria Center, Pendleton Center, East Amherst, and Model City.