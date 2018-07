The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a serve thunderstorm warning for parts of southeastern Allegany County until 5:15 p.m. Monday.

The warning was issued after a serve thunderstorm was located near Wellsville at 4:37 p.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, areas that could experience torrential rainfall and flash flooding include Wellsville, Alfred, Scio, Bolivar, Andover, Belmont, Almond, and West Almond.

