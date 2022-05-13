2nd day in a row with record warm temperatures in Buffalo

Another sunny and calm day allowed for temperatures to soar back into the 80s for the fourth day in a row, second for a record.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Late Friday afternoon temperatures rose into the mid 80s across much of Western New York and was another record-tying day for the city.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo confirmed that temperatures at their weather station at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport recorded a high temperature of 85 degrees Friday.

That now ties the daily record high temperature for May 13 of 85 degrees, first set back on the date in 2004 and tied again in 2014.

This is the second day in a row with a new temperature record for Buffalo. Thursday the daily record high temperature for May 12 was tied at 86 degrees. That temperature record was set on the date in 1953 and tied again in 1992.

Friday's high temperature of 85 degrees marks the fourth day in a row with high temperatures in the 80s this week. And while Saturday could end up extended this streak to five days, it shouldn't be record breaking with highs only in the low 80s.

This summertime warmth will be paired with summertime showers and storms too this weekend.