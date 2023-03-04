Bisons Sahlen Field Opening Day Forecast

Tuesday, April 4 is opening day for the Buffalo Bisons at home at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the forecast the last few weeks has been a bit eventful with wind, storms and big temperature swings, a bit of a calmer forecast arrives just in time for opening day at Sahlen Field.

Tuesday, April 4 is opening day for the Buffalo Bisons at home at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. And we know the weather in early April in Western New York can vary from year to year. But this time around, seasonal conditions are expected though the stadium and field might be left a little damp.

A weak front will stall over the region Monday night, allowing for showers to continue Monday night through Tuesday morning. Those showers should move out by lunchtime, so no rain is in the forecast for first pitch at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday or through the game. It will be cloudy though with temperatures in the low 50s.

Any fans heading to Sahlen Field Tuesday might want to bring a towel to wipe down their seats, but no rain gear will be needed.