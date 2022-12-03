Sabres vs. Maple Leafs: Heritage Classic forecast

The Sabres will have a taste of Bills January football weather in today, playing outdoors in Hamilton, Ontario for the Heritage Classic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a wintry end to the weekend for much of the Northeast after a cold, breezy, and snowy Saturday. Those impacts are also in the forecast Sunday and could impact the Heritage Classic in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 4 p.m. at the Tim Hortons Field in southern Ontario, and the weather there won't be much different there than in Western New York. Temperatures at puck drop will be in the upper 20s and only rise into the low 30s during the game. It'll be mostly cloudy too with a few snow showers even possible during the game.

The kicker here will be the wind and the resulting wind chill. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20. And with temperatures at or below freezing, a wind chill value in the upper teens is expected too.

Spectators heading to the game should dress warmly with several layers, like what you would wear to a January Bills game. Winter coats, hats, gloves or mittens, scarfs, and even snow pants may be a good idea to keep warm and dry.

Yikes it is COLD out there! Temperatures this morning are only in the teens with a wind chill in the single digits. It wont get much better later today with with breeze and chilly temperatures staying put. Oh, and a few more snow showers are on the way. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/IseL0FxNAn — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) March 13, 2022