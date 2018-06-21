Amherst, NY -- The Ride for Roswell is this Saturday morning and yes there's rain in the forecast, but organizers say they have you covered. "Family friendly rain or shine event, and the three years that we've had rain we have had many many riders show up so don't be discouraged by the rain," John "Blue" Hannon, Ride for Roswell Safety Chair, said.

Hannon says it has only rained 3 of the 23 years of the ride but has some riding in the rain tips for those heading to the University at Buffalo north campus for the ride on Saturday. "We will have about 8 thousand riders out here and probably about 7 thousand of those are fair weather riders," Hannon said. "Wear synthetics, don't wear a cotton t-shirt or you will freeze... secondly under your bike helmet, bike helmets are required, you want to wear a ball cap and if it doesn't have a button on the top you're better yet... keeps the rain out of your eyes and off your glasses."

For after the race, Hannon says don't forget to have a towel and some dry clothes in your car for changing into. "{Also} we have an area set up with blankets with nurses, we'll try to get you warmed up as quickly as we can... we have tents everywhere... so when you come back there is a dry place to sit and have your lunch," Hannon explained.

Ride for Roswell tents

Same applies for families riding with kids, and maybe chose a bike trailer that has a rain cover on it. "If you are kind of on the fence if you are going to ride and expose your child to the elements, figure out a way to keep them really dry... come, adjust, be smart and safe and we will have a fun time," Hannon said. "We are doing everything we possibly can to keep you safe, which could include reducing the length of some routes, asking you to get into a lightning shelter, we have a lot of resources, 2 thousand volunteers that are watching the weather and making plans to keep you as safe as possible."

Scattered rain showers are in the forecast for Saturday morning and into the afternoon, with around a quarter of an inch of rain possible.

Temperatures will range from the low to mid 60s in the early morning and increase up to the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

Winds will be from the southeast from 5 to 10 mph.

© 2018 WGRZ