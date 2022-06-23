Ride For Roswell event forecast

Riders should be pleased with this forecast, but the bright and direct sunshine will definitely be a factor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2022 Ride For Roswell kicks off Friday evening with the big ride day Saturday. Thankfully, Mother Nature will cooperate and provide some gorgeous ride conditions for most of the weekend.

Friday afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 70s or low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Beautiful conditions for the festivities prior to and the Celebration of Hope with temperatures near 80 degrees, a light breeze and sunshine. Sunset Friday is at 8:57 p.m.

Turning to Saturday, ride conditions will be most favorable earlier in the morning before temperatures spike later in the afternoon. Look for morning lows starting in the low 60s near sunrise at 5:37 a.m. with temperatures quickly climbing into the 70s for when rides kick off. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees by lunchtime, mid-upper 80s when some of the rides finish later in the afternoon.

A huge bonus will be the lack of humidity for riders Saturday morning and afternoon. It may feel a tad muggy though early in the morning with temperatures closer to the dewpoint at first light. And winds should be pretty calm as well, out of the south at 5 to 8 mph. Winds will pick up near both lakes though with gusts up to 15 mph at times.

The biggest impact this time around will come in the form of sunshine and a high UV index. This could lead to a sunburn within a half hour without sun protection. The direct sunshine could also lead to faster dehydration as well.

But no precipitation to worry about this time though, which may be the nest news of all! Scattered storms are in the forecast this weekend though but should hold off until Sunday evening.

