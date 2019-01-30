BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rapid melt has created issues with flooding, as homes on School and Jack Berry streets in West Seneca were being evacuated Monday evening.

Those streets sit behind Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, near Union Road.

People who are being evacuated are being moved to the Union Road Fire Hall, about a mile south of the scene.

Two additional homes were evacuated on School Street, bringing the number up to six homes and one apartment building.

A man who lives on School Street in West Seneca told 2 On Your Side that he owns a 1967 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow. It appears to have at least some flood damage. He said he doesn’t usually keep the car out, and that if he knew it was going to flood, he would’ve put it back in storage.

After 1-2 feet of snow fell last week across WNY, record high temperatures are now in the forecast.

Rapidly melting snow will run off into surrounding creeks and rivers and could help to thin and loosen ice that has been forming over the past couple of weeks. If that ice jams downstream, communities near the affected waterways may need to be ready for ice jam flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of Western New York through Wednesday.

A Flood Warning has been issued until 4:45 p.m. Tuesday for Cazenovia Creek near Ebenezer and Buffalo Creek near Gardenville.

WGRZ

Rain is expected tonight, however that is not expected to contribute much to flooding. Only about a quarter to a half inch of rain will fall during the period of the Flood Watch. But there is an estimated 2 to 4 inches worth of rainfall in our current snow pack. The runoff could result in swollen creaks and rivers and cause ice jam flooding.

The areas of biggest concern are near the Buffalo Creeks, Cattaraugus Creek and the Upper Allegany River, but any waterway could experience minor flooding. Any low lying areas are also prone to some ponding.

Warm winds will increase from the south today with gusts to 30 mph. Rain holds off for most of the day, but wet weather becomes more likely after sunset Monday and into early Tuesday morning. Cooler for Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s.