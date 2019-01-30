BUFFALO, N.Y. — Temperatures have shot up over the past day and that will continue through the first half of the week. Rapidly melting snow will run off into surrounding creeks and rivers and could help to loosen ice that has been forming over the past couple of weeks.

If that ice jams downstream, communities near the affected waterways may need to be ready for ice jam flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 1am Monday until 1am Thursday.

Rainfall is not expected to contribute much to flooding. Only about a quarter to a half inch of rain will fall during the period of the Flood Watch. But there is an estimated 2 to 4 inches worth of rainfall in our current snow pack. The runoff could result in swollen creaks and rivers and cause ice jam flooding.

The areas of biggest concern are near the Buffalo Creeks, Cattaraugus Creek and the Upper Allegany River, but any waterway could experience minor flooding.

Any low lying areas are also prone to some ponding. Take care when driving through puddles and watch for pedestrians nearby.

Warm winds will increase from the south Monday with gusts to 30 mph. That wind will push temperatures to right at or near the record daily high of 57 (set back in 1991). Rain holds off for most of the day, but wet weather becomes more likely after sunset Monday with rain lasting into early Tuesday morning.