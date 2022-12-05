Record warmth experienced in Buffalo on Thursday

Thursday's sunshine helped temperatures rise to record-tying warmth, which could be repeated on Friday as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Late Thursday afternoon temperatures rose into the mid 80s across much of Western New York and was record-tying for the city.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo confirmed that temperatures at their weather station at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport recorded a high temperature of 86 degrees Thursday.

That now ties the daily record high temperature for May 12 of 86 degrees, first set back on the date in 1953 and then tied again in 1992.

This is just the first to two potentially record warm days for the city. Friday's record high temperature of 85 degrees could be tied or broken with similar conditions expected to round out the week.

There it is! @NWSBUFFALO confirmed that it reached 86 degrees today, tying the daily record high temperature for #Buffalo set on this day in both 1953 and 1992. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/XuQujgrTGA — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) May 12, 2022