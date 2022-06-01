Daily record snowfall recorded at Buffalo Airport at 15 inches and counting

Today's lake effect smashed snowfall records for the date in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thursday's lake effect event is now record breaking for the city.

As of Thursday evening, 15 inches of snow had fallen at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga. This breaks the previous daily snowfall record for January 6 of 7.3 inches, recorded on the day in 1974.

It's possible that record could continue to grow with a little more snow on the way Thursday night.

Areas impacted by the intense lake effect snow had accumulations ranging from 7 to 18 inches Thursday. The lake effect snow bands developed early Thursday morning and remained parked over Buffalo for hours, and with snowfall rates of an inch or two an hour, snow quickly accumulated.

Weather records for the city of Buffalo are observed at the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo at the Buffalo Airport.