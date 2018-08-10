Buffalo, NY — One more run at summer-like temperatures is on the way over the next three days, and the temperature could possibly break a record on Tuesday.

The record high for Tuesday is 81° set in 1909. The forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of 82°. We will also be near 80° on Wednesday, the record high for that day is 85°.

The warmest temperature ever recorded in the month of October was 92° set back in 1927.

But by the end of the week, high temperatures only manage to reach the low to mid 50s.

