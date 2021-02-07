Stormy Friday: Impressive rainfall, loads of lightning and small hail fall across Western New York

Portions of Chautauqua County received a month's worth of rain in one day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Call if the "perfect storm" if you must, but showers and storms produced impressive and much needed rainfall for portions of Western New York.

Across the Southern Tier, specifically in Chautauqua County, a few towns picked up 2 to 3 inches of rain in six hours Friday morning.

One was Fredonia, where 3.16 inches of rain feel from 6 a.m. to just after 3 p.m. If it were Buffalo, that would have been a month's worth of rainfall in one day by July standards.

At first, it was just a rainy day across the Southern Tier as showers and storms regenerated over the region, bringing a widespread soaking rain to northern Chautauqua County. Within six hours, 1 to 3 inches of rain fell across portions of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and southern Erie counties.

Eventually, those storms dissipated, and the storm threat moved north Friday afternoon. Scattered storms then brought torrential rain, small hail and lots of lightning to Buffalo and areas north who missed out on the morning's batch of rain. And when one moved through your town, you knew... they were loud! The heavy rainfall and small hail made for impressive photo ops and video Friday afternoon.

Yes, look at that hail in Cheektowaga! Looks to be pea to dime size, which is below severe strength but still impressive. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx @NWSBUFFALO https://t.co/t4unZ6ntaq — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) July 2, 2021