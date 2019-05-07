A cold front moved through, bringing much cooler and less humid air into the beginning of the week. The frontal boundary did bring some impressive 24 hour rainfall totals (NWS) mainly on Saturday and into the night for several spots as it moved through. The Dunkirk Airport reported 2.73", Little Valley 2.22", southeast Lockport 2.02", Grove 1.82", Elma Center 1.69", Clarence Center 1.55", northeast Buffalo 1.46", Delevan 1.29", southwest Hamburg 0.93", and the Buffalo Airport 0.59".

Beautiful into early this week also thanks to high pressure building in from Canada with sunny conditions for several days and a drier air mass lasting through Monday.

Monday will have sunshine and still comfortable average highs around 80 and lower humidity with dew points in the 50s.

We keep that weather pattern into Tuesday with sunshine and highs low 80s but by Wednesday things will heat up once again with highs upper 80s to near 90 and higher humidity once again. But should be short lived. Storms return Wednesday night lasting into Thursday with cooler conditions to finish the week.