Rain, snow and gale force winds possible Sunday through Monday

Two weather systems will impact Western New York back to back beginning late Saturday night, potentially continuing into Tuesday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it will be a cool and quiet start to the weekend Saturday, the same can't be said for how the weekend will end and next week begins.

Two low pressure systems will impact Western New York back to back between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, with the biggest impacts expected during the day on Sunday and Monday.

The first low will move in late Saturday and help temperatures rise into the mid-upper 40s. A few rain showers are also possible with this transition late Saturday night. This is the warm sector of the first low moving in, eventually bringing a gusty breeze and scattered showers for Sunday.

Sunday will be mild with highs rising into the upper 50s or low 60s. But this warm up comes at a cost with a gusty southwest wind that could reach gale force strength, i.e. a sustained breeze between 20 to 30 mph with gusts upwards of 45 to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory could end up being issued for the day with the strongest gusts expected during the early afternoon. All the while, rounds of light rain showers will move in and out of Western New York throughout the day Sunday.

Then the first low's cold front will move through Sunday evening. It'll still be breezy, just not as gusty with this front. Temperatures will drop too, into the low-mid 30s for Monday. That's as the second low begins to move up through the Mid-Atlantic and into the northeast Monday.

While it's going to be a quiet & cold end to the week, the same can't be said for how the weekend will end and next week begins. Rain, wind and snow (and mild temperatures too I guess) are all potential impacts #WNY could face Sunday into Monday. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/RuMDzFiPCN — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) March 3, 2022

And as for Monday, this is where the most uncertainty lies at this point. That's because the second low's strength and trajectory relies on what happens with the first low. Either way, Western New York will be impacted.