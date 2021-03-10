Rain showers linger in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A slow moving low pressure system is going to bring a few rounds of rain to Western New York. Is it going to be a complete washout of a Sunday? Not at all. However, it certainly is not the best day for outdoor plans.
During the afternoon, some scattered showers can be expected. Some showers will be developing around Highmark Stadium during the game, so fans may have to dodge some raindrops.
Otherwise, the Southern Tier will pick up some rain from this system, but overall rainfall totals will be modest. Higher rainfall totals, from Sunday to Monday, will be found in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and areas in Wyoming County. Rainfall amounts could range between a half an inch to one inch.
This slow moving system will bring rain to Western New York Sunday night and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s in the Southern Tier and low 60s around the Buffalo Metro.
As we head into Monday, it will be another cloudy day with the chance for rain showers. Some pockets of rain, especially Monday morning, could be steady and then eventually taper off to showers by the early afternoon. We will start to dry things out from Monday night into Tuesday morning.