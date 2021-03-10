Rain showers linger in Western New York

Cloudy conditions, rain, and some humidity are all expected.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A slow moving low pressure system is going to bring a few rounds of rain to Western New York. Is it going to be a complete washout of a Sunday? Not at all. However, it certainly is not the best day for outdoor plans.

During the afternoon, some scattered showers can be expected. Some showers will be developing around Highmark Stadium during the game, so fans may have to dodge some raindrops.

Otherwise, the Southern Tier will pick up some rain from this system, but overall rainfall totals will be modest. Higher rainfall totals, from Sunday to Monday, will be found in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and areas in Wyoming County. Rainfall amounts could range between a half an inch to one inch.

Even as we head into this afternoon and evening, rain showers will still be scattered and spotty across Western New York. Here's what Future Look is predicting. @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/wT16KbIFDH — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) October 3, 2021

This slow moving system will bring rain to Western New York Sunday night and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s in the Southern Tier and low 60s around the Buffalo Metro.