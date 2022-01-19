Quiet, cool weather conditions for Bills playoff game in Kansas City

x
Finally a game plan that will not need to adjust to wind or snow.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be no artic air, snow squalls or a tempest to contend with. The Buffalo Bills are not used to such tranquility.

The Buffalo Bills divisional playoff game in Kansas City versus the Chiefs will be a quiet affair, weather wise that is. 

Unlike most of the games the Bills have played this season in Orchard Park, weather conditions Sunday evening are looking quiet. Kick-off temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies. Winds should not be an issue as they will be 10 mph or less.

A weak cold front will be moving through the area bringing light snow to the upper midwest Sunday evening but it should stay well northwest of Kansas City.

