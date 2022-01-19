Quiet, cool weather conditions for Bills playoff game in Kansas City

Finally a game plan that will not need to adjust to wind or snow.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There will be no artic air, snow squalls or a tempest to contend with. The Buffalo Bills are not used to such tranquility.

The Buffalo Bills divisional playoff game in Kansas City versus the Chiefs will be a quiet affair, weather wise that is.

Unlike most of the games the Bills have played this season in Orchard Park, weather conditions Sunday evening are looking quiet. Kick-off temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies. Winds should not be an issue as they will be 10 mph or less.