Thousands without power across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The unsettled weather across Western New York has brought some power outages across the region.

According to National Grid, there are over 600 people without power in the Town of Tonawanda, around Eggert and Brighton.

There are also outages in the Town of Amherst/Williamsville area with over 1,000 customers without power. The most impacted area is Main Street.

National Grid also reports that there are over 800 outages in the Town of Tonawanda area near Ellicott Creek Road.

There are over 2,800 customers without power in the Sinclairville, Stockton, and Cassadaga area.

National Grid outages are broken down by county below:

Erie: 3,976

Chautauqua: 7,364

Cattaraugus: 2,379

Estimated restoration time for those areas, according to National Grid is 6:45 p.m

According to NYSEG, there are over 1,000 customers without power in the Towns of Elm and Marilla.

Additionally, there are 1,970 customers without power in Erie County.