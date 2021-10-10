2 potential record-warm days expected this week

Monday and Tuesday's warm afternoon could tie or even break centuries old weather records for the days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This stretch of warm and quiet weather continues this week with two potential record warm days for Monday and Tuesday too.

The forecast for early this week has high temperatures reaching the low 80s in Buffalo, which is where many daily high temperature records sit too for mid-October. The record high temperature for October 11 is 82 degrees, set back on the date in 1949, and the record high temperature for October 12th is 81 degrees set back in 1893.

Now, the current forecast has both days coming within a degree of tying the record, 81 degrees of Monday and 80 for Tuesday. Temperatures will reach this mark with the help of a calm weather system over, a good southerly breeze and sunshine both days.

However, if even one of those above ingredients becomes more pronounced, say the warmer southerly air or sunshine, then that could give temperatures the extra boost to tie or even break the daily high temperature records.

And it says something for how abnormally warm it is for this time of year when our forecast is close to centuries old weather records for this time of year. Sunday was Day 5 in a row for high temperatures to be above 70 degrees. We were even close to a record again Thursday, October 7 with an observed high of 81 degrees.

No surprise, but we experienced near record warmth in #Buffalo today with an official high temperature of 81 degrees. The daily record high for October 7th was set on this date in 1900, then tied in 1913 and 1955. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx https://t.co/7GTIgeOeMB — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) October 7, 2021

In fact, seven of the first 10 days of the month have has afternoon high temperatures above 70 degrees, so it's already looking like this October could approach the record books with how warm it's been and could continue to be.

By the end of this week, that streak could reach up to 10 days with highs at or above 70 degrees.