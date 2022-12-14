Planning for a possible snowy Saturday Bills prime-time game

Planning is underway for the response of highway crews and police agencies, especially in the Southtowns.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With significant lake effect snow set to come our way for the weekend, especially around the time of the Bills game in Orchard Park, planning is underway for the response of highway crews and police agencies especially in the Southtowns.

Obviously it's all clear around the stadium complex on this Wednesday. There are just some small snow piles after last month's monster Southtowns storm like a haunting memory.

But remember that 2017 Bills-Colts game, which everyone loved as a gridiron snowglobe? There was a mess for some fans digging out cars, waiting for the plows that were stuck in traffic to clear off Abbott Road and other exit routes from the parking lots.

"You mention the Colts game: that snow came during the game," Erie County Department of Public Works commissioner William Geary said. "I think this event here, we're going to have it before, during, and after for sure, so it's definitely going to be a slow go with all the traffic congestion. But for the most part, it's what Buffalo is all about, and it shouldn't be anything we can't handle."

Geary added: "Our plows are going to be stuck in the traffic. We know that. We're going to try and put some extra assets on those beats just to make sure that we can make up for those delays. But again, that's what a lot of with the New York State DOT, the towns, the villages, as well as other departments within public works, just making sure that we have enough assets there, but it's also countywide."

So to better coordinate there will be a Friday conference call with the state DOT, NITTEC, and Hamburg and Orchard Park highway departments, as well as police agencies.

That is because so many fan access routes like the Thruway, the 219, and then roads like Abbott, McKinley, Southwestern, California and connecting town roads might be impacted by heavier lake effect snow as well.

And for some private parking lots, there is some planning as well. Eric Matwijow owns the rather famous Hammer's Lot south of the stadium on Abbott Road.

"I already have contractors lined up with salt trucks," he said. "So if we get three inches of snow or more, I think we'd be alright staying up with salt. We'll get the meltdown. My lot is pretty well built up where it can handle a lot of water."