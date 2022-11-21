Opening of the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights delayed for weather

Instead of opening Friday, the event will open Friday, Dec. 2.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — While Western New York continues to dig out from the recent snowstorm, many events have had to be rescheduled. Now, an area holiday tradition has been delayed one week.

On Monday, the Erie County Fairgrounds announced that this year's Fairground Festival of Lights will start on Friday, Dec. 2 instead of this Friday because of the lake effect snow.

People who have already bought tickets for Nov. 25, 26, or 27 will be refunded. It will take about seven to 10 business days to process, according to the fairgrounds.

The other scheduled dates are Dec. 9-11, 16-18 and expanded hours on Dec. 19-23. Tickets for the event can be purchase on the fairground’s website.

This year the festival has expanded with more activities to take place on 42nd Street. The expansion includes the North Pole Experience of a winding trail that leads to a toy shop, an elf village, WNY Garden Railway Society train display and Santa’s House.

There is also a Disney inspired Illuminated Pixel Show that includes pixel light show with castles, pixel fireworks, buildings, and more pixel creations along the buildings on 42nd Street.

People will also be able to take a free ride on a new Santa’s Christmas Express Train Ride to various lights displays.

Other activities include shopping, carousel rides, visits with reindeer, and an interactive Christmas maze.

There are outdoor areas to the event, so be sure to have everyone dress warm.

Also new this year is that people should enter the event from McKinley Parkway close to Clark Street. The gates will be open from 5-9 p.m. and the park will close at 10 p.m.