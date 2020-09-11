November 9, 2020: 129 year record high temperature broken

The previous record was 70 degrees for this day, set back in 1891.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2020 just keeps growing as the year that anything can happen.

Storm Team 2 has been telling you for days that the area was going to see above-average temperatures for this week and as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, the airport recorded 73 degrees.

The National Weather Service Buffalo reports that, unofficially, the 129 year old record set for the high temperature on November 9 has been broken.

The previous record was 70 degrees, set back in 1891.

They will have the full official report announced later Monday.