November 2020 in Buffalo is on its way to the record books

Once all is said and done, this November will rank somewhere in the top 10 warmest Novembers on record for Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a streak of record warm temperatures earlier this month and a generally mild weather pattern, this November will rank as one of the warmest on record for Buffalo.

As of Sunday night, the average temperature for November was recorded at 46.8 degrees. This takes into account the high and low temperatures throughout the month.

This mark currently ranks as the sixth-warmest November on record for Buffalo. That's just behind November of 1975 and 2011, where the average temperature was 46.9 degrees in both.

So at this point, the odds are that this November could become tied in fourth place.

And it's no surprise that this November will rank as one of the warmest on record, especially after several record warm days were recorded early in the month.

Remember when it was 70 and sunny? Daily record high temperatures were recorded on November 8, 9 and 10 with temperatures all above 70 degrees.

This is the first of three days in a row where Buffalo could experience daily record-breaking high temperatures above 70 degrees.