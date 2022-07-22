Northern Lights viewing possible Friday night for Western New York

If it's not cloudy, the Aurora Borealis could be seen from Canada, the Northeast and upper Midwest.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a chance to view the Northern Lights on Friday night for parts of North America, including Western New York.

A strong solar flare and coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the sun Thursday, and with the Earth's orientation and rotation around the sun, this CME is expected to reach and impact the Northern Hemisphere.

The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) Friday rated this event as a "G2" (moderate) geomagnetic storm, meaning there could be potential implications on low orbit satellites, space craft, and communication systems around the North Pole on Friday and Saturday.

But the visible result of this CME will be the Aurora Borealis, more commonly known as the Northern Lights. The SWPC projects that this particular event could allow for the lights to dip as far south as the Northeast, Upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest.

Fantastic viewing is expected across southern Canada, the northern Great Lakes and Alaska on Friday night. But viewing with previous G2 storms have previous been reported as far south as New York and Idaho, so this time, it could include Buffalo, and the forecast will cooperate.

There will be a clear sky Friday night with comfortable summer temperatures in the upper 60s or low 70s. It will be quite humid though. To view the northern lights, you want to be in an area with minimal to no light pollution.

Thankfully, the moon is also in its waning crescent phase, so it wont be too bright.

Look north, a little above the horizon. It may take 20 minutes or so for your eyes to adjust to the darkness of the night sky, but in the distance you'll be able to see a faint green glow. That's the Aurora Borealis!