Northern Lights could be visible tonight in Western New York

Channel 2 meteorologist Carl Lam says the best chance to see it will be between 11 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Yes, there is a chance you could see the Northern Lights tonight in Western New York. However, this geomagnetic storm will not be as strong as the one in March.

To view the Northern Lights, you want to be in an area with minimal to no light pollution. Areas away from cities and villages will have the best opportunity to catch a glimpse of this atmospheric phenomenon.

Thankfully, the moon is not full and will not brighten the sky all that much.

Look north, a little above the horizon. It may take 20 minutes or so for your eyes to adjust to the darkness of the night sky, but in the distance you'll be able to see a faint green glow, which is the Aurora Borealis.

And while it's tempting to capture it on your phone, that also works against the idea of letting your eyes adjust to the darkness.

So yes, I'm saying there's a chance that we see the Northern Lights tonight.



Let your eyes adjust to darkness, away from lights, and the best view will be closer to Lake Ontario! @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/LKbPH0RtCt — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) April 23, 2023